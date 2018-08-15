Dr. Ciampi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Ciampi, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Ciampi, MD
Dr. Marc Ciampi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Ciampi works at
Dr. Ciampi's Office Locations
Greater Waterbury Dialysis209 Highland Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-7933
- 2 140 Grandview Ave Ste 104, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 597-9733
Waterbury Dialysis Center150 Mattatuck Heights Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705 Directions (203) 419-0488
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found Dr. Ciampi through an internet search. Followed by a recommendation. Dr. Ciampi is an excellent physician. Patient and considerate. he makes certain that you understand all you need to know about your condition. He is reassuring and mindful of any patient anxieties. Explains things in a way that you (as the patient) can readily understand. Glad I found him. Highly recommend him as a Nephrologist.
About Dr. Marc Ciampi, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
