Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Marlboro Podiatry Center223 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 780-8787
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Go to see Dr. Cohen if you have terrible heel spur pain and you don't want to have surgery and you don't want to get addicted to pain killers! Dr. Cohen used Ultra Sonic procedure to remove bone spurs in both of my feet. In one visit, I was completely pain free! That was in 2006 and its 2019 and still no pain! I am a Salsa dancer and Dr. Cohen was music to my Feet!!! Rich Santos
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083602593
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- City University NY
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
