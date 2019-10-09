See All Podiatrists in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (32)
Map Pin Small Manalapan, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM

Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Marlboro Podiatry Center in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Marlboro Podiatry Center
    223 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 780-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Verrucous Nevus Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Go to see Dr. Cohen if you have terrible heel spur pain and you don't want to have surgery and you don't want to get addicted to pain killers! Dr. Cohen used Ultra Sonic procedure to remove bone spurs in both of my feet. In one visit, I was completely pain free! That was in 2006 and its 2019 and still no pain! I am a Salsa dancer and Dr. Cohen was music to my Feet!!! Rich Santos
    Rich Santos — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083602593
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • City University NY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Marlboro Podiatry Center in Manalapan, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

