Overview of Dr. Marc Cohen, MD

Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.