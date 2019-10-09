Overview of Dr. Marc Cohen, MD

Dr. Marc Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Impella Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.