Dr. Colton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Colton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Colton, MD
Dr. Marc Colton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Colton's Office Locations
Nch North Naples Hospital11190 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 624-1160
Office1845 Veterans Park Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-0470
Garden State Urology16 Pocono Rd Ste 205, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 453-6109Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Naples Day Surgery South311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to Dr. Colton. He was on time (not sure that will continue) and reviewed my history and examined me. His explanation of possible treatment options was well considered and clear. I was very pleased with the doctor and staff.
About Dr. Marc Colton, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Colton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colton has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Colton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.