Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD

Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Coltrera works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Coltrera's Office Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195
    Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Hearing Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Deafness
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 01, 2020
Dr. Coltrera is honestly one of the best physicians I've ever seen. And I've seen a lot of them. He knows this field and is full of helpful information as well as helpful advice. He spent longer with me during my appointment than most doctors ever would. He was incredibly thorough in explaining everything and making sure all of my questions and concerns were answered. He was also sympathetic to the fact that my medical situation is complex and that didn't scare him away like it has with some other doctors. Dr. Coltrera is a genuine, kind and professional doctor and surgeon. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for help in this medical area and I will definitely turn to him for help in the future when I inevitably need to plan my surgery.
About Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD

Specialties
  Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  42 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1487757332
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Internship
  St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
Medical Education
  YALE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Coltrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coltrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Coltrera works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coltrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coltrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coltrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

