Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD
Dr. Marc Coltrera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr. Coltrera is honestly one of the best physicians I've ever seen. And I've seen a lot of them. He knows this field and is full of helpful information as well as helpful advice. He spent longer with me during my appointment than most doctors ever would. He was incredibly thorough in explaining everything and making sure all of my questions and concerns were answered. He was also sympathetic to the fact that my medical situation is complex and that didn't scare him away like it has with some other doctors. Dr. Coltrera is a genuine, kind and professional doctor and surgeon. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for help in this medical area and I will definitely turn to him for help in the future when I inevitably need to plan my surgery.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Coltrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coltrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coltrera.
