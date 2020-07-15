Overview

Dr. Marc Cromie, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Hamilton Medical Center.



Dr. Cromie works at Chattanooga Allergy Clinic in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN, Ringgold, GA and Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.