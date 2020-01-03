See All Urologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Marc Dallera, MD

Urology
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Dallera, MD

Dr. Marc Dallera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Dallera works at UC Davis Health - Urology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dallera's Office Locations

    Uc Davis Health Systems
    4860 Y St Ste 2200, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-2222
    UC Davis Cancer Center
    4501 X St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-5959
    Uc Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
    2279 45th St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oroville Hospital
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2020
    Dr. Dall'Era is an excellent doctor but I was absolutely impressed by his compassion and courtesy. He is the first doctor who has ever thanked me for coming into the medical office on short notice (I was trying to get an urgent appointment and was pleased to get in.). He made a stressful medical situation much easier to handle with his soothing manner.
    Jason — Jan 03, 2020
    About Dr. Marc Dallera, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326134859
    Education & Certifications

    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Dallera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dallera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dallera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dallera works at UC Davis Health - Urology in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dallera’s profile.

    Dr. Dallera has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dallera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

