Dr. Marc Dallera, MD
Dr. Marc Dallera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.
Uc Davis Health Systems4860 Y St Ste 2200, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2222
UC Davis Cancer Center4501 X St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5959
Uc Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center2279 45th St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dall'Era is an excellent doctor but I was absolutely impressed by his compassion and courtesy. He is the first doctor who has ever thanked me for coming into the medical office on short notice (I was trying to get an urgent appointment and was pleased to get in.). He made a stressful medical situation much easier to handle with his soothing manner.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1326134859
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Dallera has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dallera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
