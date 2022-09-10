Dr. Marc Darst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Darst, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Darst, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Darst works at
Locations
Darst Dermatology PC11301 Golf Links Dr N Ste 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MedCost
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr. Darst's comprehensive exams. During a recent visit, Dr. Darst spotted a suspicious area under my toenail, which had the appearance of a rare but dangerous toenail melanoma. A biopsy was negative, but I was glad he gave me a thorough, head-to-toe exam. Several months ago, my wife's dermatologist said something on her face was nothing to worry about. She was still concerned, so I took her to Dr. Darst. He biopsied it and it turned out to be a small squamous cell carcinoma, which was removed not long afterwards.
About Dr. Marc Darst, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144208158
Education & Certifications
- Dermatopathology - University of Texas Southwest at Dallas
- Dermatology - Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine
- Indiana University School of Medicine - M.D.
- DePauw University - B.A. Computational Mathematics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darst works at
Dr. Darst speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Darst. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.