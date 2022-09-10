See All Dermatopathologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Marc Darst, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Darst, MD

Dermatopathology
2.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Darst, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Darst works at Darst Dermatology PC in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Darst Dermatology PC
    11301 Golf Links Dr N Ste 203, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Telogen Effluvium
Second-Degree Burns
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Telogen Effluvium
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Drug Eruptions Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Darst?

    Sep 10, 2022
    I really appreciate Dr. Darst's comprehensive exams. During a recent visit, Dr. Darst spotted a suspicious area under my toenail, which had the appearance of a rare but dangerous toenail melanoma. A biopsy was negative, but I was glad he gave me a thorough, head-to-toe exam. Several months ago, my wife's dermatologist said something on her face was nothing to worry about. She was still concerned, so I took her to Dr. Darst. He biopsied it and it turned out to be a small squamous cell carcinoma, which was removed not long afterwards.
    — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Darst, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Darst, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Darst to family and friends

    Dr. Darst's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Darst

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Darst, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Darst, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144208158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatopathology - University of Texas Southwest at Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dermatology - Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • DePauw University - B.A. Computational Mathematics
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Darst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darst works at Darst Dermatology PC in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Darst’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Darst. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Darst, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.