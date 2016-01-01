Dr. Dauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Dauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Dauer, MD
Dr. Marc Dauer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Dauer's Office Locations
Wallace Sepko Family Practice2080 Century Park E Ste 1802, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 748-2224
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Dauer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003906843
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Dauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauer.
