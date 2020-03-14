Dr. Demers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Demers, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Demers, MD
Dr. Marc Demers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Demers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Demers' Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 423-3815
-
2
Mid Coast Hospital Center for Sleep Medicine Brunswick121 Medical Center Dr, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 373-2108
-
3
Mid Coast Medical Group - Physiatry & Pain Management81 Medical Center Dr Ste 2100, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 373-6125
Hospital Affiliations
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demers?
I would, (and have) recommended Dr Demers to others. I have been seeing him for the last 6 months after he performed surgery for melonama on my back. I find him to be very professional, experienced, knowledgeable along with friendly, personable, and very comfortable to deal with. He's a very likeable guy! Combined with his skillset, it made him the perfect choice for me even though his office was 50-55 min away. Well worth the trip!! I can say i hope i never need him again....but if i do, he will be first on the list!! I also commend his staff.....helpful, professional and kind!! The ordeal was made more tolerable by all of their actions and assistance.
About Dr. Marc Demers, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396847794
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demers works at
Dr. Demers has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Demers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.