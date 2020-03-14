Overview of Dr. Marc Demers, MD

Dr. Marc Demers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Demers works at Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Brunswick, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.