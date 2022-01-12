Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dentico-Olin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD
Overview of Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD
Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New York and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Dentico-Olin works at
Dr. Dentico-Olin's Office Locations
-
1
The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery8008 Frost St Ste 311, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (424) 379-4709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Dental Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dentico-Olin?
Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin is an absolute professional. I would highly recommend him. His staff was great!
About Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1629205174
Education & Certifications
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dentico-Olin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dentico-Olin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dentico-Olin works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dentico-Olin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dentico-Olin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dentico-Olin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dentico-Olin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.