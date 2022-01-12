Overview of Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD

Dr. Marc Dentico-Olin, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from The Mount Sinai School Of Medicine In New York and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Dentico-Olin works at The San Diego Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

