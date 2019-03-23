See All Pediatricians in Rockville, MD
Dr. Marc Difazio, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (155)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Difazio, MD

Dr. Marc Difazio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital.

Dr. Difazio works at Children`s National Medical Center in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Difazio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children`s National Medical Center
    9850 Key West Ave Ste 314, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 765-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Children's National Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Marc Difazio, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972556462
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Providence College
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
