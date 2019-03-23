Dr. Marc Difazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Difazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Difazio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Difazio, MD
Dr. Marc Difazio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital.
Dr. Difazio works at
Dr. Difazio's Office Locations
-
1
Children`s National Medical Center9850 Key West Ave Ste 314, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 765-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's National Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Difazio?
I've been going to see Dr. DiFazio for years and he is always been concerned for my well-being well beyond the specific condition that he's treating me for. He's very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen and understand what's going on with me.
About Dr. Marc Difazio, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972556462
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Providence College
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Difazio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Difazio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Difazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Difazio works at
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Difazio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Difazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Difazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Difazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.