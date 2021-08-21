Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Dinowitz's Office Locations
East End Eye937 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0777
East End Eye669 Whiskey Rd, Ridge, NY 11961 Directions (631) 744-8020
East End Eye Associates Llp329 E Main St Ste 10, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2580
Eastern Long Island Hematology Oncology P.c.1333 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dont like a team approach want one doctor to do it all that way there are less issues the technicans make too many errors.
About Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinowitz has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.