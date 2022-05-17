Overview of Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD

Dr. Marc Dinowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Dinowitz works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.