Dr. Marc Dubin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (81)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Dubin, MD

Dr. Marc Dubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Dubin works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dubin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Associates at GBMC, a division of The Centers For Advanced ENT Care
    6565 N Charles St Ste 601, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-5151
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I had frequent sinus infections for years and had a surgery by an ENT other than Dr. Dubin. Not only did that surgery NOT help me, but it also caused another problem. I then started seeing Dr. Dubin to see if he could help me. He performed another sinus surgery on me, and it was a success! Initially I was seeing him weekly, and now it's semi-annually. He is the BEST!!! He takes his time, and is very thorough. I would without a doubt recommend Dr. Dubin to anyone who has sinus problems.
    About Dr. Marc Dubin, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407897770
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgia Nasal and Sinus Institute
    • University of North Carolina
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Dubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubin works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dubin’s profile.

    Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

