Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhaime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- NH
- Manchester
- Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO
Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Duhaime works at
Locations
-
1
Amoskeag Women's Health445 Cypress St Ste 1, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 782-3460
-
2
Amoskeag Women's Health, Manchester, NH1650 Elm St Ste 302, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 432-1500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Menstruation
- View other providers who treat Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bartholin's Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bicep Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Birth
- View other providers who treat BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier
- View other providers who treat BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Infections
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Calf Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccyx Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Eclampsia
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Disorders
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Hyperplasia
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Endometritis
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat False Labor
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fetal Distress
- View other providers who treat Fetal Macrosomia
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gluteal Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Gonococcal Urethritis
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hand Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hip Flexor Strain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Irregular Periods
- View other providers who treat Labial Hypertrophy
- View other providers who treat Labor Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Muscle Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Sprain
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Normal Labor
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Periods
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Floor Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Support Problems
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Accreta
- View other providers who treat Placenta Disorders
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Placental Abruption
- View other providers who treat Post-Menopausal Problems
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premature Birth
- View other providers who treat Premature Labor
- View other providers who treat Premature Ovarian Failure
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preterm Rupture of Membranes
- View other providers who treat Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
- View other providers who treat Retained Placenta
- View other providers who treat Sexual Pain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Small for Gestational Age
- View other providers who treat Somatic Pain
- View other providers who treat Strain of Hamstring Muscle
- View other providers who treat Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
- View other providers who treat Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tubal Adhesion
- View other providers who treat Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urodynamic Testing
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Uterine Inversion
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Discharge
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Septum
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Neoplasms
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Vestibulitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvitis
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Vulvovaginitis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Duhaime?
Great place, great service, great people who are very professional and very quick and accurate service. Love this clinic and it was my first time. Would and will refer women to clinic..
About Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376782789
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- University of New Hampshire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duhaime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duhaime accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duhaime works at
Dr. Duhaime has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhaime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhaime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhaime.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhaime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhaime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.