Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Duhaime works at Amoskeag Women's Health, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Amoskeag Women's Health
    445 Cypress St Ste 1, Manchester, NH 03103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 782-3460
  2
    Amoskeag Women's Health, Manchester, NH
    1650 Elm St Ste 302, Manchester, NH 03101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 432-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acute Fatty Liver of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
False Labor Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Distress Chevron Icon
Fetal Macrosomia Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Urethritis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Labor Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Sprain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Accreta Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preterm Rupture of Membranes Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Retained Placenta Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small for Gestational Age Chevron Icon
Somatic Pain Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Inversion Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 21, 2019
    Great place, great service, great people who are very professional and very quick and accurate service. Love this clinic and it was my first time. Would and will refer women to clinic..
    About Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376782789
    Education & Certifications

    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    • University of New Hampshire
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Duhaime, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhaime is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duhaime has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duhaime has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duhaime works at Amoskeag Women's Health, Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH. View the full address on Dr. Duhaime’s profile.

    Dr. Duhaime has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhaime on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhaime. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhaime.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhaime, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhaime appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

