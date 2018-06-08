Dr. Marc Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Dyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Dyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Dyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David L Stege DPM665 Camino de los Mares Ste 201, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 661-6606
-
2
Dyer & Gehling Mds30131 Town Center Dr Ste 120, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 495-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyer?
Dr. Dyer is a great allergist. He explains everything thoroughly and will not do unneeded procedures. He treat young children through adults and is very knowledgeable. He jokes with the kids and helps to draw symptoms out of them that parents might not have noticed. Nurse Rosemary who gives the allergy shots is very sweet too. I highly recommend this practice to anyone with children in the area.
About Dr. Marc Dyer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144341918
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.