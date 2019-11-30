Overview of Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD

Dr. Marc Eckhauser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Eckhauser works at Phoenix Neurological & Pain Institute in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.