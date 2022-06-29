Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Edelstein works at
Locations
Beverly Hills Gastroenterology150 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Edelstein for over a decade and cannot have enough positive things to say of not only him but his staff which is the backbone of his practice. I have always felt cared for and listened to and most importantly safe with Dr. Edelstein and continue to recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669488821
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
