See All Gastroenterologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Edelstein works at BEVERLY HILLS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Gastroenterology
    150 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-1300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reflux Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Reflux Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Edelstein?

Jun 29, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr. Edelstein for over a decade and cannot have enough positive things to say of not only him but his staff which is the backbone of his practice. I have always felt cared for and listened to and most importantly safe with Dr. Edelstein and continue to recommend him to my family and friends.
Carmen — Jun 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Edelstein to family and friends

Dr. Edelstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Edelstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD.

About Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669488821
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Fellowship
Undergraduate School
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edelstein works at BEVERLY HILLS GASTROENTEROLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Edelstein’s profile.

Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marc Edelstein, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.