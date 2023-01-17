Overview of Dr. Marc Eisen, MD

Dr. Marc Eisen, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Eisen works at Ear Specialty Group of Connecticut in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.