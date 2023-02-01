Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD
Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eisenbaum's Office Locations
Marc Eisenbaum MD3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 758-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, have been a patient for 15 years..always good care and careful explanations...i liked him right from the start and still do..A very good, smart doctor and kind. Hard to find them like that...he is one...
About Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083710008
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenbaum.
