Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD

Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eisenbaum works at Marc Eisenbaum MD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Eisenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Eisenbaum MD
    3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 758-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Rash
Lipid Disorders
Wellness Examination
Rash
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Excellent, have been a patient for 15 years..always good care and careful explanations...i liked him right from the start and still do..A very good, smart doctor and kind. Hard to find them like that...he is one...
    Patricia Gerbracht — Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD
    About Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083710008
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash Hosp Ctr
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Eisenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenbaum works at Marc Eisenbaum MD in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Eisenbaum’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

