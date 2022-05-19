See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Marc Epstein, DO

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Epstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Epstein works at Mountain View Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Epstein DO & Richard Hoshaw MD
    2375 N Wyatt Dr Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2022
    he is as good as it gets. Anne hilts
    anne hilts — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Epstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902929318
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Temple University, Skin and Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Delaware Valley Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LaSalle College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Epstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Mountain View Dermatology in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

