Dr. Marc Epstein, DO
Dr. Marc Epstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Marc Epstein DO & Richard Hoshaw MD2375 N Wyatt Dr Ste 109, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 881-8161
- Tucson Medical Center
he is as good as it gets. Anne hilts
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902929318
- Dermatology - Temple University, Skin and Cancer Center
- Delaware Valley Med Ctr
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- LaSalle College
- Dermatology
