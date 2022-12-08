See All Hand Surgeons in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (89)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD

Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Fajardo works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fajardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hinsdale Office
    550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 323-6116
  2. 2
    Downers Grove Office
    1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 794-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 08, 2022
    Direct and clear; a very practiced, skilled surgeon. My son did not have any pain post-op and his broken wrist healed perfectly. The doctor's APP was very friendly and it was nice to have the same treatment team during the whole surgical process. The practice at Hinsdale Orthopaedics is very efficient and well run, and everyone we encountered seemed genuinely happy and/or friendly. Will be our first choice for any future ortho needs.
    A.P. — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1356509418
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fajardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fajardo has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

