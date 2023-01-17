Overview

Dr. Marc Fallah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Fallah works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.