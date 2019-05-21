Overview of Dr. Marc Fater, MD

Dr. Marc Fater, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Fater works at Cape Cod Plastic Surgery Inc. in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.