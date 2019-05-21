Dr. Marc Fater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Fater, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Fater, MD
Dr. Marc Fater, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Fater works at
Dr. Fater's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Plastic Surgery Inc.51 Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-0290
-
2
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fater?
Dr. Fater is an excellent and highly skilled plastic surgeon!! I have had many many procedures over the years including breast- facial-and cancer corrective procedures and have been very pleased with the results. My Husband is also very pleased with the results. His office staff is very friendly and helpful!! I recommend Dr. Fater to people seeking plastic surgery or corrective plastic surgery in the Cape Cod area.
About Dr. Marc Fater, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fater has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.