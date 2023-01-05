Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD
Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vasculitis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg's Office Locations
- 1 1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 120, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feinberg is excellent. He ordered the right tests to determine what my health was issue, which is nephropathy. Also, when it was discovered that I have aneurysms, Dr. Feinberg referred me to another physician who performed brain surgery, and literally saved my life! Whenever I have health concerns, Dr. Feinberg is there for me. I cannot thank him enough! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Marc Feinberg, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Vasculitis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
