Dr. Marc Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Niles7900 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 19, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 318-9595
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fine is an EXCELLENT doctor and I appreciate his knowledge and expertise.....Dr Jim Bertini
About Dr. Marc Fine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1720172729
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.