Dr. Marc Fink, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple U and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Fink's Office Locations
Family Footcare Centers PC801 Volvo Pkwy Ste 130, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-3668
Suffolk5818 Harbour View Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 547-3668
Princess Anne1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 302, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 547-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent podiatristt! One of the best! Superb staff and minimal waiting time!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French, Japanese and Spanish
- Arizona Surgery Hospital
- Arizona Surgical Hospital
- Temple U
- Washington University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Fink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fink accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fink speaks French, Japanese and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fink. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fink.
