Overview of Dr. Marc Fisher, MD

Dr. Marc Fisher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Fisher works at UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Worcester, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.