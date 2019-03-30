Dr. Marc Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Fisher, MD
Dr. Marc Fisher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
University of Massachusetts Memorial119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8815
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8913
Wegmans Food Markets Inc.200 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 632-8917
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like his ability to answer questions and explain things clearly. He's not the kind o doctor who treats you like an interesting lump of meat. Concerns regarding medication side effects were listened to. I got the impression mood/emotional side effects fell in the no big deal category.
About Dr. Marc Fisher, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134103799
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
