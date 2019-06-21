See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Marc Frager, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (39)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Frager, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Frager works at Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc
    1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-1085
  2. 2
    East Coast Medical Assoc Inc
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-1606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Hypertension
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Arthritis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Limb Cramp
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Prostatitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Cancer
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Emphysema
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Retina Diseases
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Marc Frager, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740394220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Frager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frager is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Frager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frager accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Frager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Frager has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frager on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Frager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

