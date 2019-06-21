Dr. Marc Frager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Frager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Frager, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Assoc1500 NW 10th Ave Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 391-1085
East Coast Medical Assoc Inc5210 Linton Blvd Ste 205, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice experienced Physician.
About Dr. Marc Frager, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Northwestern U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
