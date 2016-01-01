Overview of Dr. Marc Friedman, DO

Dr. Marc Friedman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Friedman works at Center for Spine Health in Avon, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.