Dr. Marc Galloway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cincinnati Sportsmedicine
Mercy Health Physicians Cincinnati LLC, 10663 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242
Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
My son has been a patient of Dr. Galloway’s twice. I couldn’t begin to tell you how impressed we were by him and his team (Laura Garcia). I have 4 sons and through the years we have had a lot of broken bones, surgeries etc. After our recent surgery with Dr. Galloway I will never take my kids anywhere else! I HIGHLY recommend him! He was brilliant and my son was up walking the day after knee surgery. He’s funny, smart and just an all around great doctor! They take the time needed with their patients. They explain the process and put you at ease. He took the worry out of the entire process and I knew right away that my son was in the best of hands. He had a great sense of humor! I’ve been seeing orthopedic doctors for 30 years now (older and younger kids played sports their whole lives.) Hands down, the best doctor we have ever seen! Oh, and I forgot to mention, we just found out he is the Bengals team doctor! How cool is that?!? If you want the best, I highly recommend Dr. Galloway!!!
Fellowship: Cincinnati Sportsmedicine
Residency: Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
