Dr. Marc Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Gerber, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Gerber, MD
Dr. Marc Gerber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
-
1
Darlene Go MD PA1507 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 822-8875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
Very competent as a pain management specialist. I felt very comfortable with him
About Dr. Marc Gerber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1790892453
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New Rochelle Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.