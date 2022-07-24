Overview

Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Gerdisch works at Cardiac Surgey Associates in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.