Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- IN
- Indianapolis
- Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD
Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Gerdisch works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery Associates8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 365, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2331
-
2
Cardiac Surgery Associates5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-2331
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic
- View other providers who treat Aortic Arch Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Aortic Arch Anomaly - Peculiar Facies - Mental Retardation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Arch Interruption
- View other providers who treat Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dilatation - Joint Hypermobility - Arterial Tortuosity
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dilation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bicuspid Aortic Valve
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Congenital Mitral Malformation
- View other providers who treat Congenital Mitral Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Cryoablation
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Familial Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Injuries
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mini-Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse, Familial, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse, Familial, X-Linked
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 1
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 2
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse, Myxomatous 3
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Myocardial Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Aortic Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Septal Perforation Repair
- View other providers who treat Suprarenal Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Incompetence
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Vein of Galen Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Visceral Aneurysm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerdisch?
When I learned that my mitral valve regurgitation had become severe and I would need surgery to correct it, I switched into research mode to identify what is most important to ensure successful correction of this condition. After much research, I created the below list of qualities which I feel are most important to look for in a cardiothoracic surgeon. Find a surgeon who: -will do everything possible to repair the valve before replacing it -performs a very high volume of valve repair surgeries -performs minimally invasive surgery My online research showed that Dr. Marc Gerdisch of Cardiac Surgery Associates in Indianapolis, Indiana, ranked at the top for every single one of these qualities. I am happy to report that I returned to my very active lifestyle within a few weeks after surgery in June 2022 and am recommending Dr. Gerdisch and the amazing team at the Heart Valve Center at Franciscan Health to everyone I talk with. They quite literally gave me my life back!
About Dr. Marc Gerdisch, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1508822255
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School Of Med
- Loyola University Med Center Loyola University Health System Maywood
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Loyola University Chicago-Chicago, Il
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerdisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerdisch works at
Dr. Gerdisch has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerdisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerdisch speaks French.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerdisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerdisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.