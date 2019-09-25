Dr. Gertner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Gertner, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Gertner, MD
Dr. Marc Gertner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Gertner's Office Locations
General Surgery Specialists23 Crossroads Dr Ste 410, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 581-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I worked for Dr. Gertner until I retired. He is a very special person! I loved working with him, but most of all, I never got to thank him enough for saving my daughter’s life. If not for his quick acting and wise assessment of my daughter’s condition, she would not be with us now! Thank you Marc, from the bottom of my heart!! Best regards, Rona
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. Gertner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gertner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gertner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia Repair and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gertner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gertner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gertner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gertner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gertner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.