Overview of Dr. Marc Gertner, MD

Dr. Marc Gertner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Gertner works at General Surgery Specialists Crossroads in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia Repair and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.