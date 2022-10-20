Dr. Marc Ginsburg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Ginsburg, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marc Ginsburg, DPM
Dr. Marc Ginsburg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Ginsburg's Office Locations
Capital Region Foot Care Pllc104 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Directions (518) 465-3515
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginsburg is a very talented physician. He doesn’t rush to operate because he first looks for other options such as stretching your shoe for that painful bunion, or making a new insole for your shoe. Because of this I have avoided surgery. He is also an athlete and understands an athletes foot. I consider him very important to my good health because I can continue to exercise due to his care.
About Dr. Marc Ginsburg, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356336663
Education & Certifications
- New Berlin Hospital, Wisconsin
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsburg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
