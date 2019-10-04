Overview of Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD

Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gittelman works at Uromedix / Division of 21st Century Oncology in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.