Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD

Urology
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD

Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Gittelman works at Uromedix / Division of 21st Century Oncology in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gittelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uromedix / Division of 21st Century Oncology
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 251, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-3999
  2. 2
    Optimal Health Miami
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 466-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 04, 2019
    Was recomended through a Doctor friend of mine to Dr. Gittleman. He is such a down to earth fellow with a great personality, his explanation of the situation is thorough & straight forward. I couldn't be happier in finding him to address my eurological needs currently & in the future. If you want a top notch Dr. your definatly in the right place. I give him a thumbs up & a number 5.
    Joseph Rocco — Oct 04, 2019
    About Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174587604
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Gittelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gittelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gittelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gittelman has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gittelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gittelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gittelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

