See All Podiatrists in Olney, MD
Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM

Podiatry
3.3 (33)
Map Pin Small Olney, MD
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM

Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Family Foot and Ankle Assocs MD in Olney, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD, Camp Springs, MD and Kensington, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lubrina Bryant, DPM
Dr. Lubrina Bryant, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
Dr. Michael Matthews, DPM
4.9 (76)
View Profile
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
5.0 (86)
View Profile

Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olney Office
    3408 Olandwood Ct Ste 204, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 924-5044
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Silver Spring Office
    10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 260, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 439-0300
  3. 3
    Camp Springs Office
    5801 Allentown Rd Ste 305, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 868-7670
  4. 4
    Kensington Office
    3930 Knowles Ave Ste 202, Kensington, MD 20895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-8110
  5. 5
    3720 Farragut Ave Ste 303, Kensington, MD 20895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-8530
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?

    May 18, 2019
    Dr. Goldberg is a great Doctor!! Very pleasant and knowledgeable when dealing with his patients. I have been a patient for the past 10-15 years and have had 2 surgeries. I am very satisfied with Dr. Goldberg's work and professionalism. I recommend his services whenever someone says they have foot problems!!
    — May 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldberg to family and friends

    Dr. Goldberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM.

    About Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447256714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Delaware
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Goldberg, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.