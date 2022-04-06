Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Associates PA2334 NE 53rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-2020
Patricia L. Rooney D.o. P.A.2312 NE 53RD ST, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 578-2066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldberg is the consummate pro! He is straight forward, explaining all procedures, patient and is a thorough clinician
About Dr. Marc Goldberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.