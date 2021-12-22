See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.

Dr. Goldblatt works at Affliated Colon And Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Anal Tumor and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD
Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD
4.2 (13)
View Profile
Derik Alexander, FNP
Derik Alexander, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Colon and Rectal Surgeons PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 275, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 252-7004
  2. 2
    Banner Phoenix Surgery Center
    1040 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 368-3854

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anoscopy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldblatt?

    Dec 22, 2021
    I’ve been coming to Dr. Goldblatt for about a decade now and I have complete faith that he has my best health outcomes in mind. I highly recommend him.
    A — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldblatt to family and friends

    Dr. Goldblatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldblatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154317824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clin Fdn
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ny Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldblatt works at Affliated Colon And Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Goldblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Goldblatt has seen patients for Destruction of Anal Tumor and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Goldblatt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.