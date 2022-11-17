Dr. Marc Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Goldman, MD
Dr. Marc Goldman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
Columbus Neurologic Institute1538 13th Ave Ste B300, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 321-9300
Surgery Center LLC2548 Weems Rd, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 321-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
THIS MAN IS THE REASON I AM ABLE TO WALK TODAY!!!! When I was !9 years old ( December 19, 1999) I was involved in a car accident that left me with 6 broken vertebra, a torn spinal cord, 2 collapsed lungs, a shattered ankle, and I cant remember how many broken ribs, a sister with a pin hole in her lung, and a 2 year old child with a broken leg. I was first taken to one hospital ( where my parents were informed I would never walk again) and then transferred to St. Francis in Columbus where I went under Dr. Marc Goldman's hands and knife.... 24 hours later he told my parents that he repaired the damage and with some therapy and time that I would in fact walk again. Now almost 22 years later I am still walking and have very little pain from time to time. Not only did I walk I lived my life as if I had never had a broken back at all. I have been blessed enough to have a job in healthcare. Without him none of that would have been possible
About Dr. Marc Goldman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174685192
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.