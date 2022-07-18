Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD
Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
Brady Urologic Health Center525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative. Made me feel extremely comfortable.
About Dr. Marc Goldstein, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558454082
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Urology
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
