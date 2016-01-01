Overview of Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD

Dr. Marc Gottlieb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.