Overview of Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO

Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO is an Urology Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Greenstein works at Advanced Urology in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.