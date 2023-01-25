Dr. Marc Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Greenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Evergreen Medical Center PA400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 380-8550
- Memorial Hospital West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Marc Greenstein is everything you want in a doctor: professional, knowledgeable, thorough, accessible, patient and kind. These qualities are reflected in his assistant, Beth Zambryck. Dr. Greenstein takes the time to study your current and past medical conditions to determine the best treatment. If you are experiencing an illness, the office staff will call and check up on you. I know this from experience when I was suffering from a especially bad case of bronchitis, and currently when we are trying to determine why I am experiencing symptoms and find a solution. I especially like his website where you can send messages and most often get a reply within 24 hours. I have had many doctors through the years, but I can say that there is none better than Dr. Greenstein. So thankful to be his patient.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Meml Hosp, U Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
