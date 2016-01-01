Dr. Marc Grodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Grodsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Grodsky, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Grodsky works at
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1358
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Grodsky, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
