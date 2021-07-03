See All Internal Medicine Doctors in White Plains, NY
Dr. Marc Grossman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (13)
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Grossman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12 Greenridge Ave Ste 402, White Plains, NY 10605 (914) 946-1101

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 03, 2021
He's the best there is, period. Dogged in the pursuit of excellent results. He's not there to make friends, he's there to solve your problem. Don't waste your time with anyone else.
Mike — Jul 03, 2021
About Dr. Marc Grossman, MD

Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Internal Medicine
