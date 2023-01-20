Dr. Gualtieri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Gualtieri works at
Locations
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Wellington10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (954) 247-6200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Jupiter600 Heritage Dr Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (954) 247-6200
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Margate3251 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 247-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It is hard to put into words how amazing the staff at IVF Florida is. But I'll give it a try... Our Doctor is Dr. Gaultiere. He and his staff have helped us grow our family not only with incredible professionalism, but also a deep level of compassion toward our circumstances. IVF is such a tough journey to take and I can't say with any level of certainty how we would have made it through this without Dr. Gualtiere and all of the staff at IVF Florida. If you are searching for the right place to proceed or even just consult with IVF specialists, you can stop looking now. Go book an appointment with them and open the door to a tough journey made so much easier by these amazing individuals. You won't regret it. To IVF Florida, thank you so much for all that you have done for our family. Not only have you helped us grow; you have also helped us with strength, confidence, compassion as well as empathy. We appreciate you so very much!
About Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205000676
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gualtieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gualtieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gualtieri works at
Dr. Gualtieri speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Gualtieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gualtieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gualtieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gualtieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.