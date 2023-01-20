See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (93)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Gualtieri works at IVF Florida Reproductive Associates in Wellington, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and Margate, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Wellington
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Jupiter
    600 Heritage Dr Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200
  3. 3
    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Margate
    3251 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometrial Hyperplasia
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Endometrial Hyperplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperprolactinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gualtieri?

    Jan 20, 2023
    It is hard to put into words how amazing the staff at IVF Florida is. But I'll give it a try... Our Doctor is Dr. Gaultiere. He and his staff have helped us grow our family not only with incredible professionalism, but also a deep level of compassion toward our circumstances. IVF is such a tough journey to take and I can't say with any level of certainty how we would have made it through this without Dr. Gualtiere and all of the staff at IVF Florida. If you are searching for the right place to proceed or even just consult with IVF specialists, you can stop looking now. Go book an appointment with them and open the door to a tough journey made so much easier by these amazing individuals. You won't regret it. To IVF Florida, thank you so much for all that you have done for our family. Not only have you helped us grow; you have also helped us with strength, confidence, compassion as well as empathy. We appreciate you so very much!
    Ryan Daniello — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gualtieri to family and friends

    Dr. Gualtieri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gualtieri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205000676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gualtieri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gualtieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Gualtieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gualtieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gualtieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gualtieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Gualtieri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.