Dr. Marc Gutin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Gutin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Gutin works at Bashar Saad MD in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Gutin MD
    210 S Grand Ave Ste 224, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-8094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 02, 2022
    He is very caring and if you have an issue will call you and address it immediately! He is a lifesaver!
    Happy patient! — Sep 02, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gutin to family and friends

    Dr. Gutin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gutin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Marc Gutin, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861423709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Va Hosp-Ucla
    Residency
    • Baystate Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Baystate Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Gutin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

