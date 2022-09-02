Dr. Marc Gutin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Gutin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Gutin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Marc Gutin MD210 S Grand Ave Ste 224, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-8094
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring and if you have an issue will call you and address it immediately! He is a lifesaver!
About Dr. Marc Gutin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861423709
Education & Certifications
- Va Hosp-Ucla
- Baystate Med Ctr
- Baystate Med Ctr
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutin.
